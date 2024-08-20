PSC, CLEEN Foundation To Convene Bi-Annual Police Executive Forum

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has said the Commission is ready to collaborate with the CLEEN Foundation to protect the rights and safety of all Nigerians.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, mni, revealed this Tuesday, when he received in audience a delegation from the CLEEN Foundation, a Justice Sector Reform Non governmental Organisation led by its Executive Director, Gad Peters.

The Organization was in the Commission to pledge it’s readiness to continue to collaborate with the Commission’s new leadership in implementing already existing initiatives and to ensure that the rights and safety of all Nigerians are upheld.

“The two parties agreed to work together to convene a Police- Executive Forum bi-Annually to review the challenges and strenghten coordination and collaboration.

“They also agreed to sustain the security stakeholders’ coordination meeting as a measure to preserve human rights and dignity,” Argungu said.

DIG Argungu while welcoming the visitors vowed to ensure the elimination of corruption in Police Recruitment, promotion and discipline.

He pledged that openness, transparency and integrity will remain the hallmark of his tenure in the Commission adding that corporate Good governance will be his watchword. “We will be as transparent as possible in anything we do here, be it Recruitment, Promotion or Discipline and very soon we will commence geo-political verification of all serving Police Officers to meticulously confirm those who are still in service”.

He said he will not tolerate corruption both in the Commission and the Police Force and will expose anyone caught corrupting himself or the system. “I am a whistle blower and stand ready to blow the whistle on any corruption or intention to corrupt, this will obviously serve as a deterent to those who are hell bent in corrupting the system”, he said.

DIG Argungu confirmed that the Commission will partner CLEEN Foundation to convene a bi-annual Police-Executive Forum to review the challenges and strenghten coordination and collaboration.

He also promised that the PSC under his leadership will sustain the security stakeholders’ coordination meeting as a measure to preserve human Rights and dignity.

Gad Peters, the Executive Director of the Foundation had acknowledged the efforts of the Commission in promoting transparency, Discipline and fairness within the Nigeria Police Force.

He however said recent incidents have underscored the urgency for more proactive measures to ensure that Police Officers act within the confines of the law and respect the rights of all citizens.

He told the new leadership of the Commission that CLEEN Foundation has maintained good relationship and has collaborated in the past to enhance the professionalism of the Commission staff and that of the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr. Gad Peters noted that in the light of recent developments and ongoing challenges, “we believe there is a critical need for enhanced accountability and strenghtened community engagement within the Policing framework.

He also advised that the PSC can integrate the Human Rights Information Management system that allows for reporting of violation in the field with the PSC’s Platform to measure concurrence.