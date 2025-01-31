PSC Approves Immediate Retirement of Senior Police Officers Above 60 Years/ 35 Years on Service

The Police Service Commission rose from its first extraordinary Meeting with the approval for the immediate retirement of senior Police Officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Police Service Commission rose from its first extraordinary Meeting with the approval for the immediate retirement of senior Police Officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.

The Commission at its 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September 2017 had approved that the Force Entrants should have their date of appointment in the Force against the date of their enlistment.

The Commission has passionately revisted their decision and has come to the conclusion that the said decision

in its intent and purpose contradicted the principle of merger of service in the Public service and it is in violation of

Public Service Rule No 020908 ( i & ii) which provides for retirement on attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

Accordingly, the Commission at its 1st extra ordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board held today, Friday, 31st January 2025, approved the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.

The Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu, rtd, mni, presided over the extraordinary Meeting and had Justice Adamu Paul Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Hon Commissioner representing the Judiciary; DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd, fdc, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission in attendance.

The Commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.