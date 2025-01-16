PSC approves appointment of new CPs for Kogi, Edo

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Miller Dantawaye as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Kogi and Betty Otimenyin for Edo.

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Miller Dantawaye as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Kogi and Betty Otimenyin for Edo.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ani said the new CPs would replace the current CPs of the two states due for retirement in January.

He said the current CP in charge of Kogi, Chukwuka Onuoha would be due for retirement on Jan. 22, while Peter Umoru, the current CP for Edo would be retiring on Jan. 25.

He said that Dantawaye is currently the CP in charge of Information Technology (IT) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The new Kogi CP had served as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Operations with the Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The new Edo CP started her police career in Bauchi State and had served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in various divisions in Plateau and Edo.

“Otimenyin had also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration for Zone 13 Dunokuofia, Anambra and Zone 5, Edo,” he said.

The PSC spokesman added that the new Edo CP is currently in charge of Administration, Force Intelligence Department FID, Abuja.

The PSC Chairman, Mr Hashimu Argungu, called on the new CPs to be dedicated and committed to the service of the country.

He urged them to quickly settle down in their duties and improve on the state of security in the two states.

Argungu said the commission would continue to monitor their performance and encourage them to put in their best in the security of the states. (NAN)