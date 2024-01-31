PSC approves appointment, deployment of 10 CPs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment and deployment of 10 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to various commands in the country.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ani said the appointment and deployment followed the promotion of 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the rank of CP.

He said the newly-appointed CPs include Peter Opara, Osun; Olughemiga Adesina, Benue; Akinwale Adeniran, Ekiti; Mohammed Abba, Adamawa; Beneth Igwe, FCT, and Abaniwonda Olufemi, Delta.

Others are Ademola Ayilara, Akwa Ibom; David Iloyanomon, Taraba; Abayomi Peter, Ondo State, and Hassan Yabnet, Plateau.

Ani said the PSC Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase, had called on the newly-deployed CPs to rebuild public trust in the police through robust partnership.

Arase warned that the commission would not accept any excuse for failure in delivering effective and efficient leadership.

He pledged the commitment of the commission to continue to encourage the CPs, but warned that the security of lives and properties in their areas of jurisdiction should not be taken for granted. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh

