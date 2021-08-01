PSC approves Abba Kyari’s suspension, wants further information from IGP

August 1, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Anti-Graft, Featured, News, Project 0



The Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension of Abba Kyari, a commissioner of from  service over allegations again9st him bordering on bribery and fraud.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, announced this a statement on Sunday .

Ani said the commission had also directed the Inspector General of (IGP), Mr Usman Bala,  to furnish it with information on development the matter for necessary action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kyari, the Head, Response Team ((IRT) of the Nigeria , has been the eye of the recent days.

This followed damaging accusations made against him by the U.S. Federal Bureau of (FBI).

He said the approval for Kyari’s suspension followed a recommendation letter dated July 31 from the IGP.

Ani said the suspension took effect from July 31 and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the FBI.

He said the commission’s decision, conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the IGP on Aug.1, was signed by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, the Commissioner 1 in PSC for the Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,