PSC appoints new CPs for Bayelsa, Borno

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Alausa Tolani and Yusuf Lawal, as new Commissioners of Police (CPs) for Bayelsa and Borno, respectively.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC said in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that their appointment was based on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police.

Ani said the appointment was approved at the continuation of the Commission’s 21st Plenary Meeting, chaired by Dr Solomon Arase.

He urged the new CPs dedicate themselves to their duties in line with the vision of President Bola Tinubu to improve national security.

Arase said the war against terror and terrorism in Nigeria must be won, and urged CPs nationwide to restrategise and take over all public spaces currently being distorted by non-state actors.

He pledged that the PSC would create more enabling environment for police personnel to put in their best and place appropriate priority to the security of the nation.

Arase said the security of Nigeria and Nigerians must remain a priority for national growth. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

