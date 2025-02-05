PSC Appoints New Commissioners for Taraba, Anambra State Commands

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of Commissioners of Police for Taraba and Anambra State Commands.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commission approved the appointment of Chukwudi Chris Ariekpere from Abia State as the new Commissioner of Police for Taraba State. He takes over from CP Peter Oparah while Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu from Bayelsa State takes over the Anambra State Command from Obong Nnache Itam.

The Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, mni said the new Commissioners should quickly settle down to their new duty posts and ensure there is no gap that may necessitate a break down of law and order.

He charged the new CPs to be dedicated and committed to duty and to assist ensure that Nigeria is freed of the menace of bandits and deviants.

He said the Commission will continue to monitor their conduct and assist ensure they succeed in their new duty posts.

The Commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for immediate implementation