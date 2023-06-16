PSC appoints Mba, Ciroma as DIGs

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma as Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs).

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC said this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Ani said Ciroma was appointed to replace Mr Ali Janga who represented the North-East Geo-Political Zone in the Police Management team before his retirement from service.

He said Ciroma was the most senior police officer from the North East zone, hence his appointment.

Ani said Mba was appointed to replace Mr John Amadi who had retired from service and represented the South-East Zone.

He said the commission had also, promoted 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the next rank of AIGs and 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of CPs.

Ani explained that the decisions were the highpoints of the 21st Plenary Meeting of the commission presided over by its Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase and attended by all its members.

He said the new AIGs are Abubakar Lawal, Alhassan Aminu, Abdul Umar, Shettima Zannah, Ebong Ebong, Adepoju Ilori and Okon Effiong.

Others are Echeng Echeng, Susan Horsfall, Bankole Sikiru, Oladimeji Olarewaju, Sani Gwarzo and Odama Ojeka.

He added that the new CPs are Abibo Reuben, Thomas Nabhoni, Wakil Salamai, Enyinnaya Inonachi, Ronke Okunade, Adekunle Olusokan, Hassan Yabnet, Festus Oko, Aminu Raji, Omolara Oluntola and Akoh Gabriel.

Others are Alamutu Mustapha, Baffa Jahun, Ahmadu Abdullahi, Mohamned Mu’azu, Bretet Simon, Ihebom Chukuma, Shettima Qurtu, Olatokunbo Olabisi, Yusuf Lawal, Monica Leo and Abaniwonda Olufemi.

Ani said that the commission had also promoted 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to the next rank of DCPs and 39 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) to the rank of ACPs.

According to him, the two AIG’s, 14 CPs and 22 DCPs appeared before the commission in plenary for an interactive session, a requirement for their new ranks.

“The plenary meeting also approved a new Instrument of Delegation on delegated powers to the Inspector-General of Police.

“The chairman of the commission congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to reciprocate the commission’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland.

“Arase promised to ensure that police promotions will be regular so that officers are not allowed to stagnate in any rank,’’ he said. (NAN)

