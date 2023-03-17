PS tasks committee to make MoD technologically driven

By Deborah Coker

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has inaugurated a performance management team for proper assessment of staff, so as to make the ministry more professional and technologically driven.

A statement issued in Abuja on Friday by Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, Director Press and Public Relations, said the Core Performance Management Team was inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Kana.

Kana said that the team was set up in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025.

He added that the target was to boost staff performance and galvanise them to transcend from analog to digital in their operations.

According to him, the team was inaugurated following a directive from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He said it was to drive the process of implementing the Performance Management System (PMS) as enshrined in the new Public Service Rule.

According to him, the team will develop Sector Strategic Plan, job description template for each cadre, assign supervisors to officers, ensure training for supervisors and develop appropriate performance plans for the ministry.

Earlier, Mr Hassan Ibrahim, Director, Human Resources, said that the civil service was transiting from the old Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) framework to the new Performance Management System.

Ibrahim said promotion would now be based on performance, not quota system, adding that the PMS is a new method of evaluating staff based on tasks carried out.

Similarly, Mr Olusa Joseph, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, said the performance management team would ensure that all staff of the ministry were acquainted with the new performance appraisal system.

A representative of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Fumilola Salawu said the PMS will involve monthly performance review, performance improvement planning, reward and recognition.

She added that the PMS assessment method also involved coaching and mentorship, as well as team management and sanctions. (NAN)