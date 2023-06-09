PS charges Defence ministry personnel on maintenance culture

By Deborah Coker

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana on Friday, charged staff of the ministry to ensure proper maintenance of public facilities.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, Director Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

Kana gave the charge while on routine inspection of facilities within the headquarters of the ministry in Abuja.

Kana explained that the inspection was to assess the state of facilities and those handling them.

According to him, the purpose is to ensure that the ministry has functional facilities while absolete ones are either replaced or repaired.

He cautioned those misusing government properties to desist or face disciplinary action.

The permanent secretary however said he was impressed with the cleanliness of the environment and commended the facility manager in the ministry.

Kana was accompanied on the inspection by the Director, General Services, Mr Chuma Ajeagbu, and Special Assistant to the permanent secretary, Dr Jubrin Suleiman.

Others were the Personal Assistant to the PS, Andrew Young, MTO Warrant Officer Abdullahi Sani and other staff of the ministry. (NAN)