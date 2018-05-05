Safety Babes female handball team of Abuja on Saturday maintained their place at the top of standings in the female competition of the Prudent Energy Handball League after beating Kada Queens.

The club owned by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) beat the Kaduna-based Queens 25-16.

They had after Match Day 5 pulled away from the other teams after defeating Seasiders Babes of Lagos 29-23.

The Safety Babes on Match Days 7 and 8 defeated Plateau Peacocks 36-27 and Defenders Babes 21-19 respectively.

The team is currently on top with eight wins and +88 goals difference with 16 points.

Imo Grasshoppers are following at a distance with 10 points and +85 goals difference.

The Seasiders Babes and Plateau Peacocks are behind with 10 points each alco, but goals difference of +40 and +25 respectively.

In other matches played on Saturday, Desert Queens lost 15-19 to Edo Dynamos, while Plateau Peacocks beat Defenders Babes 23-18, and Seasiders Babes defeated Owena Queens of Ondo 61-15.

In the final matches of the league’s female competition on Sunday, Owena Queens and Plateau Peacocks will face off while Kada Queens will meet Katsina Desert Queens.

Others fixtures on Match Day 10 will see Valiants taking on Seasiders Babes, Grasshoppers meeting Safety Babes and Defenders Babes facing Edo Dynamos.

The ongoing first phase of the league, which is being organised by the Handball Federation of Nigeria and sponsored by Prudent Energy, will end on Sunday.(NAN)