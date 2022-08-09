PRTV, Standard reaffirm partnership with NAN

By Peter Amine

Mr Jafta Jackden, the General Manager of Plateau Radio and Television (PRTV), says the organisation will revitalise partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) because of NAN’s position in the media.

Jackden spoke when he received a team of NAN staff that visited the Plateau Printing Company in Jos on Tuesday.Represented the Director News, Mr Yakubu Taddy, the general manager said that his organisation and NAN had a lot in common.

He said that the synergy was imperative, especially during the electioneering.

“Where we can work together to uplift our people who would love to have that synergy to begin to provide more information especially now the elections are at hand.

“We can also synergise in other areas of development, especaially gender inclusiveness,” he said.

Also, the General Manager, Nigerian Standard Newspapers, Dr Boniface Gwotbit, said that the newspaper had a long standing relationship with NAN.Gwotbit who was represented by the Managing Editor, Mr Paul Jatau, said that Nigerian Standard would revive its relationship with the agency in a dynamic way.“We will assess your services and see the ones that we will subscribe to enhance our activities,” he promised.

Plateau Radio Television (PRTV) and the Nigerian Standard Newspapers have been urged to leverage the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) services to expand their reach in terms of news gathering.Earlier, NAN North Central Zonal Manager, Mr Kayode Olaitan, said that NAN of yesteryears is different from what we have now.“We have a revamped and reinvigorated NAN that can serve all purposes that you think of in the media industry.“We have a repackaged digital agency that offer a variety of seamless, quality and exclusive services namely; General News Service (GNS), PR Wire, videos, audio, photo, SMS and special services, among others.“NAN is the most credible and timely news provider that can be discribed as a giant of Africa in terms of news gathering.“We like you to leverage these services to see how we can benefit from each other,” he saidAccording to him, the visit was to stimulate a new begining that would mutually benefit both organisations.(NAN)

