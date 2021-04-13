Prrsident Buhari reappoints Prof. Ekele as CMD UATH

April 13, 2021 Favour Lashem



 President Muhammadu approved the reappointment of Prof. Bissallah Ahmed Ekele, as the Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Abuja.A statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria () in Abuja on Tuesday,

revealed that the appointment of Prof. Ekele would be valid for another term of four years after a selfless in his first tenure in office.While congratulating him on his reappointment, urged Ekele to use the responsibility to him to continue the development of the hospital and health sector in the country.“Prof. Ekele officially took over from the Acting CMD,

A.S. Haruna, on July 3, 2017, and performed creditably well in infrastructural development, research, clinical services and industrial relations, among others,” the statement said. ()

