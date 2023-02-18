PRP tasks FG on massive crude oil theft

By Naomi Sharang

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Friday tasked the Federal Government to investigate massive crude oil theft in the country.

Alhaji Falalu Bello, the National Chairman of the party, said this at a news conference in Abuja.



Bello said that reports had indicated that Nigeria was losing billions of oil revenues due to illegal bunkering and vandalisation of crude oil pipe lines.



“The massive crude oil theft of over 600,000 barrels a day is what we are begging President Muhammadu Buhari to address before he leaves office in May.



“Yes, Mr President, three months is not long enough for you to thoroughly investigate and deal with these serious issues in the oil industry but three months is long enough for you to set up a powerful judicial commission of inquiry on the industry.

“This should be under a reputable and agile retired Justice of the Supreme Court to thoroughly investigate at least, the aforesaid activities in the industry with a view to ascertaining how the frauds have taken place,” he said.

The party chairman also called on Buhari to reverse the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN).

“We therefore, ask the president to immediately instruct the CBN governor to return to Nigerians, the old currencies he has caused them to deposit with Nigerian banks.

“The CBN should also allow those old currencies remain legal tender until the CBN prints enough currencies to replace new ones,” Bello said.

Bello said that the PRP would make agriculture an economically viable sector such that farmers would be guaranteed minimal price for their produce.

He also promised that girl-child education would be accorded top priority.(NAN)