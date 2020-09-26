PRP NWC passes vote of confidence on National Exco

Share the news













The National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has passed vote of confidence on the national executive committee of the party.

Imo State PRP Chairman, Peter Okafor disclosed this to newsmen shortly after the meeting of the NWC, on Saturday in Kaduna.

According to him, 31 state chairmen of the party including the Federal Capital Territory, who attended the meeting unanimously passed the vote of confidence.

Okafor explained that the NWC expressed satisfaction with the party’s leadership under the National Chairman, Alhaji Falalu Bello.

Earlier, the PRP National Chairman, said that the meeting was to fine tune the party’s program of actions for the next one year, from August 2020 to August 2021.

“This involved mainly two issues, membership derive and grassroot mobilisation country wide, and mobilisation and agitational campaigns against unpopular and anti people policies of government,” Bello explained.

Others were developing common template for dealing with emerging challenges regarding party discipline and organisation, he added.

Bello announced that the party had developed a website: www.prpnigeria.ng, to enable every Nigerian willing to join the party to register online.(NAN)

