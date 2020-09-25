PRP inaugurates party’s policy advisory committee

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has inaugurated the party’s Policy Advisory Committee at the party’s new National Secretariat on Friday in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Party, Falalu Bello said the essence of inaugurating the committee is to give the party form and direction.

According to him, the advisory committee consists of intellectuals from various works of life whose expertise will enrich the party’s political praxis.

“We are here today to formally inaugurate the PRP Policy Advisory Committee (PPAC).

“This Committee is made up initially of thirty – four (34) thoroughbred intellectuals drawn from a wide field of specialization and experience in Nigeria’s intellectual vineyard.

“As a party, our objective is simple. It is to tap from the invaluable and variegated expertise of these intellectual gems of our society in enriching the content, form, and direction of the PRP’s political praxis,” he said.

Bello said the party has always believed that intellectual workers have a pivotal role to play in society’s political, social, and economic evolution.

According to him, these intellectuals help in defining and shaping hegemonistic world views which critically influence political behavior.

Bello noted that PRP is a party for progressive change and human advancement.

“The strategic mission and fundamental ideals which inform our party’s political praxis are the value and equality of human beings, the power and sovereignty of the citizen, the primacy of popular control of the economy, genuine federation and total national liberation.

“Our party, the PRP, shall spare no effort in courting the involvement and participation of intellectual workers in the struggles for the material and social advancement of the working masses of this country.

“We shall continue to woo and tap from the skills and expertise plentifully available in this country with a view to enriching our political interventions with evidence-based and empirically-verifiable policy positions and critiques,” he stressed.

He called on all progressive-minded intellectuals committed to the material and social advancement of the working masses of the country to team up with the party’s historic struggle.

“We are open to partnering with all intellectual workers who have unalloyed and undiluted commitment to the promotion of Nigeria’s national unity, national integration, and genuine national independence,” he noted.

Bello disclosed that each member of the committee will carry out a critique of the existing government policies and programmes.

He added that PPAC members would be expected to proffer both short-term (that is eight-year) alternative policy and programmes options that the PRP should commit to.

He urged the committee to take full cognizance of the many progressive provisions of Chapter two of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution (as amended) in carrying out their assignment.

The names of the PPAC members include Prof. Attahiru Jega, Prof. Ifeanyi Anigbogu, Prof. A. I Nnonliye, Dr. Aminu Aliyu, Comrade Abubakar Isa, Prof. Ahmadu Sanda, Hajia Aishatu, Chom Bagu. David Nabaida, Prof. Habu Mohammed, Dr. Haliru Umar, Dr. Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, and Ms Ibiba Dan Pedro.

Others are Alhaji Isa Modibbo, Alhaji Kabir Abdullahi Yusuf, Alh. Kabir Abubakar Danmaliki, Prof. Kabiru Dandago, Mall Maiwada Abdulsalam, Prof.Mustapha Ibrahim, Alh. Mahmud Shuaibu Ringim, Muhammad Mallam Al’amin, and Mr Mataimaki Maiyashi.

Also, Alh. Sale Ladan, Prof. Sadeeque Abba, Mr Shak Umar, Prof. Simon Ajegi, Dr. Dani Abdu, Mr Sunny Ebitu, Prof. Tukur Muhammad, Dr. Tukur Abdulkadir, and Ambassador Usman Sanki.

Prof. Attahiru Jega in his remark said that he has joined the PRP in order to contribute to its policy frameworks which will help to advance the nation’s democracy.

“I have joined the PRP and i am very pleased to be a member of the Policy Advisory Committee of the PRP.

“God willing I will contribute actively at least in two of the sub-committees so that we can help prepare position papers, policy critiques, and also policy framework for the party, as it tries to become relevant and to also win elections and make impact in this country,” Jega said.

