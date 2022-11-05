PRP governorship candidate unveils manifesto, promises to raise Kano’s economic status

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Kano State governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Salihu Tanko Yakasai, says his administration will double the state Gross Domestic Product from its current $12.3 billion if elected in 2023 general elections.

Yakasai made the promise while unveiling his campaign manifesto on Saturday in Kano.

He said that this would be achieved through targeted policy incentives that enhanced public private investments in key growth enabling sectors.

The governorship candidate said that his blue print would make Kano the centre for commercial excellence.

The former media aide to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said that the blueprint mainly focused on boosting the state economy through Public Private Partnership (PPP), for infrastructure development.

“We are ready to contribute our quota to the development of our state, which is why we put together this manifesto with the help of other experts.

“We intend to achieve this through aggressive economic growth, which translates into social benefits for the people of Kano.

“We also plan to accomplish this by focusing on capital expenditure and soft infrastructure development rather than hard infrastructure.

“So, instead of using public funds to build roads and bridges, we will use the funds to build schools and hospitals.

“We will use public-private partnership models to build hard infrastructure to ensure economic sustainability,” he explained.

According to him, the manifesto details the government’s many interventions in its first year in the office once elected.

He said that the interventions were centred around accelerating economic growth in Kano State, which translated into social benefits and reducing poverty.

Yakasai further said that the critical infrastructural projects he would start in the first year, would support economic growth and governance.

The governorship candidate added that he would implement policies that would improve the environment and prevent the spread of diseases.

He explained that his administration would also look into the critical actions that would improve access to quality education and healthcare services.

The former media aide also promised to restructure the Kano public service for maximum efficiency and innovative ways to ensure peace and security in Kano State.

Yakasai also declared that his party had the capacity to win election in the state, even with the presence of big parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). (NAN)

