PRP governorship candidate to develop Kano into an industrial hub

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Salihu Yakasai, Kano state governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), has promised to make the state an industrial hub, if elected in the 2023 election.



Yakasai made the promise on Wednesday at a media dialogue organised by the state correspondent chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the press center, Kano.

He said if given the opportunity, he would put the state on a prosperous projector to ensure rapid development.



Yakasai said that his blue print known as vision 2033 will make Kano the centre for commercial excellence in West Africa.

The PRP governorship candidate said that the blueprint mainly focused on boosting the state economy through Public Private Partnership (PPP), for infrastructure development.

Yakasai said his decision to contest was borne out of his commitment and desire to place the state on the path of prosperity.



“In 2023, Kano needs a vibrant, young and visionary leader, one who does not see any boundaries when it comes to the heights we can attain,” said.

Yakasai also declared that his party has the capacity to win election in the state, even with the presence of big parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



“I am not afraid of the big parties, rather, they are afraid of us.

“The thing that is giving me confidence and hope is the level of preparedness by INEC. INEC has demonstrated that they are fully prepared for the 2023 election.

“We are also happy because of the Electoral Act. I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for signing it into law. Now, it will be difficult to rig elections in Nigeria.

“I am assuring the people that they will surely get what they vote. If they vote for me, they will get me as their governor, if they vote for another person, that is surely what they will get,” he said.

He also added that his administration would concentrate on primary education and would build more primary healthcare centers in the 484 wards of the state.

Yakasai, a former media aide to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said that industrialization, agriculture, security, boosting Internally Generated Revenue revenue, youth and women empowerment would also be his focus.

The governorship candidate also promised to offset arrears of pension owed pensioners as well as promote the welfare of workers, by general reforms of the public sector, including the judiciary.(NAN)

