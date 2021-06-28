Provision of health facility excites Kaduna community

The Village Head of Kurmin Kaduna community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Alhaji Umar Adam, has commended the state government for constructing a new Primary Healthcare Centre in their community.

Adam made the commendation in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Kaduna.

He said building the Centre in the area would go a long way in reducing the number of women and children dying as a result of lack of health facility in the area.

He recalled how pregnant women living the other side of the river suffered while crossing in canoes to access healthcare.

“Some women lose their babies on their way to the health centre.

“Most women take commercial motorcycles from their villages to the river bank before taking commercial canoes to cross the river,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are seven different ethnics groups dwelling in the community and all are expected to benefit from the centre.(NAN)

