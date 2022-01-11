Provision of grants to Nigerian students, not our mandate – TETFund

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Management of Tertiary Education Trust Fund,TETFund, has expressed worry over the fraudulent activities of some faceless individuals operating under different guises in the name of the Fund to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Disassociating self from the claims of the fraudsters, TETFund disclosed that it’s mandates does not include provision of grants to Nigerian students.

The Fund made this disclosure in a press statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday by its Ag. Director, Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi For Executive Secretary, Prof Suleiman Bogoro.

According to the statement, the fraudulent methods currently being adopted by these individuals included Fraudulent Claims of Payment of Grants to Nigerian Students. This is usually circulated on social media platforms with a link that directs victims to a fraudulent website;

Fraudulent Claims of Recruitment; and Forgery of Special Intervention Approval Letters addressed to Heads of Beneficiary Institutions.

Explaining its mandate, the Fund said, ” While our mandate includes the rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of tertiary education in Nigeria, we wish to state categorically that contrary to the claims of these fraudsters, it does not include provision of grants to Nigerian students.

“We also implore our Beneficiary Institutions to explore all channels of communication extended to them to verify any claim by individuals or groups under the guise of soliciting for projects on their behalf at TETFund.”

TETFund therefore, disassociated itself from the activities of these individuals and groups and advised stakeholders, including students of tertiary educational institutions in Nigeria and indeed, the public to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters who come under various guises in the name of TETFund to defraud Nigerians, urging members of the public to visit its website www.tetfund.gov.ng for more clarification on the activities of the Fund.

