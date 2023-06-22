Provide enabling environment for productive sector to thrive – Ex-ANAN president

By Ige Adekunle

Dr Samuel Nzekwe, former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), has advised the Federal Government to intensify efforts to provide enabling environment for productive sector to thrive.

This, he said, would attract new investors and create new investment opportunities into the productive sector.

Nzekwe made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

He noted that the current environment in the country was not sufficient enough for the productive sector to survive. It is militating against the growth of the productive sector.

According to him, it is only when the federal government provides the enabling environment that it would attract new investors into the productive sector.

“The new regime needs to intensity efforts to provide critical infrastructure such as adequate power supply, good road networks and address the current security challenges across the country,” he said.

Nzekwe noted that the only way that the productive sector could contribute its quota to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was through the provision of infrastructures.

The ex-ANAN president said that this would enable the sector to contribute immensely to the economic growth and of the country.

He said that the attraction of new investors into the productive sector would supplement the efforts of the federal government toward creating jobs for unemployed youth because the government alone could not provide all the employment opportunities for all Nigerians.

Nzekwe explained that the provision of employment opportunities for people would drastically bring down the unemployment rate, reduce poverty level as well as reduce crime rate in the country.

He added that it is only when people are idle that they can easily be influenced by criminals.

Nzekwe commended the federal government for eradicating multiple foreign exchange rates and other policies made so far toward revamping the economy. (NAN)

