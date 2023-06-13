Provide basic amenities, ASUU president urges Tinubu

By Ige Adekunle

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise provision of basic amenities nationwide.

Osodeke gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

The ASUU president was speaking against the backdrop of President Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech on June 12.

NAN reports that President Tinubu said the Federal Government would invest massively in education, infrastructure and transportation.

Osodeke said the country had not done well since the return of democracy in the country due to lack of basic amenities that would benefit Nigerians.

“All basic things that ordinary Nigerians would benefit from are not there.

“Every Nigerian would attest to the fact that the country has not done well in this democratic system.

“With this regime we need to change this trajectory and let’s start seeing what would benefit an ordinary Nigerian on the street,” he said.

Osodeke listed some of the basic amenities to include, stable electricity, good roads, functional refineries, good rail system and adequate funding of education, where both the Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions would be functional.

The ASUU president said Nigerians wanted to see where universities or undergraduates would be competing with their counterparts in other parts of the world.

He added that Nigerians would want people from other parts of the world to come to Nigeria to work rather than Nigerians running away to other countries.

Osodeke said Nigerians would also like to see their children in school through adequate funding of educational system.

The ASUU president said Nigerians were eagerly waiting for the implementation of the promises made by Tinubu in his Democracy Day speech. (NAN)

