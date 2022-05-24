Proudly Anebira to celebrate 10 years of fulfilled journey



Friday 27 through Sunday 29 May, has been set aside to mark the 10th Year Anniversary of the successful existence of Proudly Anebira (PA) Group, a social elite group of Ebiras working for the development of the people and their communities.



The group is marking the Anniversary with prayers in the Mosque on Friday, another in the Church on Sunday in Okene while Saturday 28th is planned for the Gala Night to celebrate it’s successful operations across the zone.

Ten eminent sons and daughters of Ebira extraction will be honoured on the historic day. Prominent among the awardees are late Engr. Joseph Makoju, former Chief Executive of Dangote Group of Companies, for a post-humous award, Chief Joshua Ozigi Omuya, the renowned accountant and author and Pastor Mrs. Halima Salihu, the ace broadcaster and currently a cabinet member of Kogi State Governor, A Yahaya Bello’s administration.



Speaking at an interface with journalists in Abuja, the founder and mobilizer of the group, Alh. Abu IMAM, said the group has every reason to celebrate. “Ten years of congregation of over 100 eminent Ebiras, from different backgrounds that have recorded positive development for these years deserve commendation and celebration”.

Furthermore, he said he is happy because the group exhibits people from the public, private and the non-profit sectors that came together for the primary purpose of building capacity and knowledge, as well as developing the community.

