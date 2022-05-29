Proudly Anebira marks 10-year Anniversary of success





It was a special occasion yesterday at Jahi District in Abuja when the creme de la creme of Ebira sons and daughters converged to celebrate a success story of ten remarkable years of existence and achievements.



In a statement signed by the Secretary of the group, Mohammed Bougei Attah said the occasion brought together members of Proudly Anebira Group (PA), a social elite group working for the growth and development of their community in the last ten years unabated. It showcased several achievements ranging from schools rehabilitation, boreholes for communities, support to indigent pupils and students, recognition for deserving and exemplary feats and provision of social amenities to the vulnerable in the area.



Ten distinguished personalities that have contributed to the growth and development of the area were recognized with special outstanding awards. They include His Excellency, Alh.Yahaya Adoza Bello, the executive governor of Kogi State, who is from the zone, late Engr. Joseph Makoju, posthumous award and Chief JO Omuya of AFIMS hotel, Okene.

Others include Dr. Tom Adaba, the ace broadcaster, Dr. Abdulrahman Adeiza, immediate past President of Ebira Peoples Association and Alh. Abubakar Gamji.



A few members of PA that have distinguished themselves in their various areas of endeavours, such Dr. Mrs. Halima Salihu, Hon. Abdullahi Abdulmalik and Mayor Abubakar Imam, the initiator of the group were also recognized.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

