Proudly Anebira honours Leaders @10th Year Anniversary

After a successful outing of ten productive years, the Proudly Anebira, an elite group of volunteers has recognized eminent personalities of Ebira descent at its anniversary.



Those honoured with recognition include the Executive Governor of Kogi State also identified a Prince Yahaya Bello, and one time Clerk to the National Assembly, Alh. Mohammed Sani Omolori, son of the second paramount ruler of Ebira land.



Presenting the award to the Prince during the colorful award gala in Abuja, Chief JO Omuya, another great personality of the area described Omolori as one of the finest of Ebira topmost breeds that achieved excellent height in his career as a distinguished civil servant.



Speaking to journalists after the award, Mohammed Attah, a member of the Administrators of the Forum described the event as a fulfilled journey of ten years.

Furthermore, he said “those that received the awards today have unimpeachable records of selfless service”.

He therefore elougised the likes of Alh. Mohammed Abubakar Gamji, another great Philanthropist, Chief Engr. Joseph Makoju, former Chief Executive Office of Dangote Group of Companies and Mrs. Lami Onayi Ahmed, a third sector practitioner and member of the NNPC board.



The event witnessed prayer session earlier at the Okene Central Mosque with the Chief Imam leading the prayers and another held at the Catholic Church in Okene.



Among the ten distinguished personalities that have contributed to the growth and development of the area as recognized with special outstanding awards include the Dr. Tom Adaba, the ace broadcaster, Dr. Abdulrahman Adeiza, immediate past President of Ebira Peoples Association.



Few members of PA that have distinguished themselves in their various areas of endeavours, such as Dr. Mrs. Halima Salihu, Hon. Abdullahi Abdulmalik and Mayor Abubakar Imam, the initiator of the group were also recognized.

