Protests: Tinubu Vanguard calls for calm

A political pressure group, “Tinubu Vanguard”, has called on Nigerians to exercise restraint amid the recent unrest across the country owing to #EndSARS’ protests.
The Director-General of the group, Dr Johnny Benjamin, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
Benjamin advised that amicable resolution of issues around the protests would engender peaceful coexistence and national cohesion.
He, however, absolved Mr Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party leader from culpability in the violence.
“The accusation making the rounds in the social media accusing Tinubu of ordering the shooting at the toll gate in Lagos is false,” he said.
He had earlier commended Nigerian youths for the very worthy #ENDSARS protest and called on the angry youths to suspend the protests and wait for the government to address the issues raised.
“It is worthy to note here that he has several establishments that provide employment to millions of youths in our country,” he said, expressing sympathy with the families of those who lost their lives in the struggle.
“No one’s ambition is worth the lives of any Nigerian youth, and Tinubu is the least person to spill any blood either for reasons of money or political ambition.
“Tinubu Vanguard assures Nigerian youths that Mr Bola Tinubu will do everything within his reach to join forces with the Federal Government to profer lasting solutions to all the issues raised by the youth. (NAN)
