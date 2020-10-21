Protests: Tinubu Vanguard calls for calm

A political pressure group, “Tinubu Vanguard”, has called on Nigerians to exercise restraint amid the recent unrest across the country owing to #EndSARS’ protests.

The Director-General of the group, Dr Johnny Benjamin, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Benjamin advised that amicable resolution of issues around the protests would engender peaceful coexistence and national cohesion.

He, however, absolved Mr Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party leader from culpability in the violence.