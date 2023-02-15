Protests rock Ibadan over naira, fuel scarcity

By Reporters

Protesters, in their thousands, on Wednesday, blocked major roads within Ibadan metropolis over the scarcity of fuel, new naira notes and the rejection of the old notes by commercial banks and commercial outlets.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protests, which were still spreading, affected some areas like Iwo Road, Bodija, Mokola, Eleyele/Eruwa Road, Gbopa, Ologuneru, Apete, Challenge and Orita roads.

NAN reports that the protests resulted in traffic gridlocks in the affected areas, forcing commuters to take to their legs and drivers seeking alternative roads to their destinations.

The protesters, who were mostly youths, were seen burning tyres on the roads, while motorists were hurriedly making u-turns to avoid being caught up in the protest.

Most of the motorists plying the roads in the affected areas were seen displaying leaves conspicuously in front of their vehicles as a show of solidarity with the protesters.

At Iwo road, some suspected hoodlums were seen harassing motorists, tricycle and motorcycle riders as well as passers-by, while traders hurriedly closed their shops to prevent looting.

Sources said that the protests around Eleyele/Ologuneru axis of the capital city were led by transporters.

Witnesses at the scenes said that the transporters were obstructing free flow of vehicular and pedestrian movements around the axis.

Some of the transporters said that they were out to protest the non-availability of cash as well as the rejection of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes by passengers and filling stations.

The protesters called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to urgently address the situation, as they could no longer stand watching their livelihood being threatened.

However, men of the Nigeria Police Force, Amotekun and other security agencies were seen stationed at different strategic locations of the metropolis to prevent breakdown of law and order. (NAN)