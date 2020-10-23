Protests: PDP directs half-flown party’s flag nationwide

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed that its flag at all the party’s offices be flown at half-mast for a period of one week, beginning from Friday.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on the #EndSARS protests in the country.

Ologbondiyan said the directive was in honour of the victims of alleged killings at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

“In solidarity with Nigerians, our party has directed that our flag in all our offices across the nation be flown at half-mast for a period of one week, beginning from Friday.