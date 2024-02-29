Protests: NLC hails Police leadership style in Kano

By Aminu Garko

Kabiru Inuwa, Chairman of the Kano State chapter of the NLC, says the National Headquarters of the congress is impressed with the leadership style displayed by the Police during Tuesday’s labour protests in Kano.

Inuwa conveyed the commendation while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Kano.

Inuwa said labour hailed the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, as “labour friendly” due to his disposition to protesters and professionalism in handling the situation

He said the essence of the protest was to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the current hardships and insecurity bedeviling the country.

He said the national body noted the performance while reviewing the protests on the first day and concluded that the aim of the exercise had been achieved.

This, therefore, prompted the union to discontinue with the protests earlier slated for Wednesday (NAN)