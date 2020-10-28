Protests: Lagos deserves empathy, APC tackles PDP for faulting estimated N1trn for restoration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Tuesday took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for faulting Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s projection of N1 trillion to restore property destroyed during #EndSARS protests.

The Lagos APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, called on the PDP to show empathy for the state against the backdrop of public and private property as well as businesses destroyed during the protest.

Oladejo described the period as an inappropriate and insensitive time to play politics with an incident that has thrown the state into mourning as a result of avoidable loss of lives and property.

“We opine that the estimate could at the end of the day be found to be hasty and conservative with a careful consideration of the present cost of reconstruction, revamping and regeneration of these public utilities.

“We find it distasteful that the opposition PDP would rather mindlessly condemn and contest a mere estimate to restore our state as soon as possible,” Oladejo said.

He added that the PDP, after two terms in opposition, ought to have developed a template for responsible opposition.

“It’s also germane to gauge the mood of the people before mocking the dead and the wanton losses. Our people deserve emphathy and understanding from all and sundry,” he said.

He explained that, as a responsible and responsive party, the APC commiserated with the people and government of the state over the arsons and massive destruction of government property and businesses that trailed the protests.

Oladejo said that while not preempting the findings of the commission of enquiry already set up the party condemned all acts of omission or commission that might have directly or indirectly contributed to the national tragedy.

“We acknowledge the characteristic swift and decisive response of Gov. Sanwo-olu who continues to stand firm in the face of tremendous pressure to uphold his oath of office to protect the lives and property of all Lagosians.

“The visits to the injured victims in various hospitals and the statewide tour to pacify the citizenry and access the extent of damage were, without any doubt, moves in the right direction.

“The statewide tour enabled the state government to have an inventory of the monumental destruction which set our state back by decades,” he said.

The spokesman also called on the Federal Government to come to the aid of Lagos State at this trying time to successfully re-build and restore the state in a record time.

He said that the party joined other well-meaning Nigerians on the need for state police to forestall such incidents in future.

Oladejo urged all Lagosians to rally round the government, embrace unconditional peace and commence the process of far reaching healing to make the state great again.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Lagos PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary on Monday, faulted Sanwo-Olu’s claim that it would take N1 trillion to restore all property and facilities destroyed by hoodlums during the violence. (NAN)