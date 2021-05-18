Protests in Osogbo over arrest of suspected fraudsters by EFCC

May 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Scores of youths on Tuesday stormed  streets of Osogbo in Osun  to  protest arrest of some suspected internet fraudsters  in the early hours of the day by officials of the Economic and Crimes Commission (EFCC).The youths, comprising  sympathisers, families  and friends of the suspects set bonfire at Lameco Area of Osogbo, before later taking their protest to the Mandela Freedom Park at New Garage.They displayed placards with various inscriptions like: “End EFCC”, “EFCC

our brothers”, “We don’t scam, give us ” and “EFCC the extortion and harassment”.The youths  also demanded  for immediate release of arrested .One of the protesters who spoke anonymously with newsmen the EFCC officials  broke into the houses of the suspects around 2am, shooting and creating fear in the minds of residents (who thought they were being attacked by armed robbers).He said the EFCC officers raided several  houses in Omobolanle and Halleluyah Estates in Osogbo, arresting unspecified number of suspects and carting away their cars too.He said based on the news of the raid,  some youths,  family and friends of arrested stormed the streets since 3am trying to the EFCC

officials from taking their people away.Mr Yemi Lawal,  Osun State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, who came to address the protesters assured them that government towards securing the release of arrested.Lawal ,

however, asked the protesters not to fight or cause inconveniences for anybody, promising to go EFCC office in Ibadan to secure the release of those arrested.When contacted by NAN correspondent, the Police Spokesperson in Osun,  SP Yemisi Opalola  said the police was aware of the development and were monitoring it to prevent escalation

.Opalola, however, condemned the protest saying the EFCC officials that effected the arrest were from Ibadan and the protesters should have taken their protest to Ibadan instead of creating unnecessary tension in the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,