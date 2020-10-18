Protests: Cleric cautions youths against lawlessness

Rev. Tajan Moltok, the Jos Resident Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, has cautioned youths against lawlessness during the EndSARS protests in parts of the country.

Moltok made the call on Sunday in Jos during his sermon titled:’ What Guarantees Your Exemption’.

“Do not take laws into your hands; demonstrate your grievances through peaceful protests.

“Do not join evil people to take advantage of the protests to break shops, involve in burning or destroying peoples’ properties,”he said.

“Prayer works, let us pray for the nation for revival in the government, only God can bring lasting change,” he said.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to be truthful in their endeavours, saying change begins with individuals.

“You cannot carry placard of ‘EndSARS’ and sell fake drugs, employ workers and do not pay them, and be selfish amassing wealth for your children, so many things we need to put right,”he said.

He said what guarantees exemption from calamity was service to God, saying commitment to Him makes His children exceptional.

He added that engaging in covenant practices guarantees God’s blessings and favour.(NAN)