Protesters set Zik’s statue ablaze in Anambra

Hoodlums in Onitsha, Anambra, have destroyed the statue of Nigeria’s first president Dr. Nnami Azikiwe, erected in the city.

The hoodlums are suspected to be some of those who hijacked the #EndSARS protest to wreak havoc.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statute, located at Denis Memorial Grammar School roundabout in Onitsha, was erected months ago by Gov. Willie Obiano to further beautify the city.