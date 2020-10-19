Protesters in Enugu want police reformation, decentralisation

A coalition of youth groups in Enugu State declared on Monday that the Nigeria Police Force would do a better job if it was reformed and decentralised.
The leader, Dr. Mkginger Ibeneme, said in Enugu on Monday at a rally demanding for the scrapping of the Federal Special Robbery Squad (FSARS) that youths in the state had had their fair share of SARS brutality.
He said that beyond the on-going peaceful protests to end police brutality, “Nigerians need good governance, good medical care, while education should be accessible to all. We demand for accountability from our leaders.’’
Ibeneme said youths in Enugu State would organise candle light processions in honour of victims of SARS brutality on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and also at the Michael Okpara Square, both in Enugu. (NAN)
Leave a Reply