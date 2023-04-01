Protesters: Abia Police Command alleges attack on operatives in Aba 

By Ijendu Iheaka

The Police in Abia Command have alleged that an attack on their men by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) resulted in the death of five members of the terrorist group.

The claim is contained in a statement by the Command’s PRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Mr Mustapha Bala.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five members of the group were shot dead in Osusu Aba on Friday as they were on a procession across Aba.

Some of the residents, armed with video evidence, said the group was protesting peacefully without disturbance.

Mr Chinomso Aka, a witness, said the group was protesting continued detention of the terrorists group leader Nnamdi Kanu on Friday when the incident happened.

Bala said that “On 31/03/2023 at about 1145hours, Policemen on confidence building patrol/show of force within Aba metropolis came under attack by proscribed IPOB/ESN members.

“They were armed with petrol bombs, machetes, battle axes and other dangerous weapons.

“The attack was repelled by the Police operatives with minimal casualties while majority of the hoodlums scampered for safety.

“However, normalcy has returned in the area”.

The Command therefore, warned any persons or groups intending to scuttle the relative peace enjoyed in the State to rethink such an idea.

It further said that the security operatives in the state would not fold their arms and watch disgruntled elements to “mesmerise” the state. (NAN)