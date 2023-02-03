Protest rocks major parts of Ibadan over new naira-notes, fuel crisis

By David Adeoye

Some aggrieved residents of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Friday trooped to major roads protesting over the hardship imposed on them by the new naira-notes and persistent fuel scarcity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters, in their hundreds, blocked the Iwo Road Interchange, frontage of the State Secretariat at Agodi and other major roads in the city.

At the state secretariat, the fierce looking youths forcefully opened the gate and moved into the complex, heading straight to the Governor’s office situated within the complex.

They were, however, prevented from gaining entrance into the governor’s office due to quick response from the security personnel manning the gates.

In the town,the protesters obstructed the major roads, thereby hindering free vehicular movement, which left many commuters stranded.

At Iwo Road Interchange, suspected hoodlums have hijacked the protest.

NAN reports that they were seen blocking all the adjoining roads, burning tyres and harassing motorists and the commuters.

At the Gate/Bus Stop and Idi- Ape axis, the protesters blocked the roads, diverting vehicles from the direction.

NAN also reports that a cross section of the protesters attributed their actions to the frustrations being faced in the banks and filling stations.

As at the time of filling this report, the protest was spreading to other parts of the city.

The patrol vehicles of security agencies, particularly the police were seen moving toward Iwo Road and Idiape areas of the city to restore normalcy.

Commenting, Mr Olu Akindele, an Artisan, said he spent the whole day at the Automated Teller Machine point in one of the banks at Iwo Road on Thursday and was unable to get cash.

According to him, the ATM was not dispensing, but I waited for hours, hoping that the bank officials would load it.

“We Nigerians have been contending with fuel and new naira-notes scarcity for weeks across the country.

“I believe it is time for the government to take positive step to address the twins challenges we are battling with,” he said.

A POS operator, Miss Funmi Irewole, also expressed frustration as she could not withdraw either the old or new notes from her deposit before extension of the deadline.

Ojewole called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, review its policy on the new naira-notes to alleviate the sufferings of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has suspended his campaign activities until further notice over unending fuel and new naira-note crisis in the state.

Makinde, whose campaign trail had visited some parts of the state, announced the suspension of his campaign activities at the flag off of the Omi-Adio-Ido Road on Friday.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, the

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.

The governor said that the suspension was in solidarity with the people over the harrowing experiences in recent time over unending fuel and new naira-note crisis in the state.

Makinde, who was in Ido to continue his campaign, directed that all campaign activities be suspended, noting that the people’s suffering was too much.

The governor said that the decision was taken because, he was elected to protect the interests and well beings of citizens of the state.(NAN)