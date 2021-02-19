Protest: Police sue for peace in Gombe community

The Police Command in Gombe State, has appealed to residents of Billiri community to give peace a chance and jettison ongoing protest over the appointment of a new paramount ruler.
Maikudi Shehu, the Commissioner of Police (CP), made the appeal on Friday while briefing journalists in Gombe.
Shehu said the recent blocking of Yola-Gombe state Federal Highway in Billiri town was an infringement of the rights of other Nigerians who ply the road for their lawful business.
He said the community should desist from making inflammatory statements that could lead to breach of peace in the area, adding that all hands must be on deck to maintain peace and order in the community.
“The command has put measures in place and around Billiri town to restore sanity and order. We advise the people to shield their sword and embrace peace.’’
Shehu said that it was the duty of the police to protect lives and properties of individuals, hence the appeal to the people to embrace peace, “we don’t want blood to be spilled in Gombe.’’(NAN)