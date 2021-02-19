Protest: Police sue for peace in Gombe community

The Police Command in Gombe State, has appealed to residents of Billiri community to give peace a chance and jettison ongoing protest over the appointment of a new paramount ruler.

Maikudi Shehu, the Commissioner of Police (CP), made the appeal on Friday while briefing journalists in Gombe.

Shehu said the recent blocking of Yola-Gombe state Federal Highway in Billiri town was an infringement of the rights of other Nigerians who ply the road for their lawful business.