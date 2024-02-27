Protest: Police laud NLC over  peaceful conduct in Kano

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Husseini Gumel, has commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State chapter for the peaceful conduct of the protest.

Gumel gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen shortly after the protest on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the exercise was “seamless as the activists conducted themselves in orderly manner.

The commissioner said that the police and other law enforcement agencies, and the general public were all appreciative of the peaceful conduct of the protest.

He said they also lauded the “symbiotic manner” in which the event was conducted.

The protest started at the Kano Race Course, through Lodge Road and terminated at the Government House, where they were received by the Head of Service, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa.

The Chairman of the state branch of the NLC, Alhaji Kabiru Inuwa, reiterated the union’s commitment to the people’s well-being.

He called on Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano state to urge President Bola Tinubu to address the suffering of the people. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko