Protest: Police arrest 17 suspected thugs in Kano

By Aminu Garko

The Police Command in Kano State on Wednesday announced the arrest of 17 suspected thugs who were allegedly planning a protest in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the command spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa in Kano.

He said the command has taken proactive security measures to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order in the state.

Kiyawa said the command has deployed personnel and assets to strategic locations within Kano Metropolis to prevent the protest and ensure public safety.

He said that the command has warned individuals and groups against engaging in unlawful gatherings, processions, or violence.

The spokesperson said that such actions would be met with swift and decisive responses from security agencies.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

“The command appreciates the people of Kano State’s cooperation and support in maintaining peace and order,“he said.( NAN)