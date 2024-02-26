Protest: lmplement 15- point agreement – Institute urges Labour, FG

Mr Issa Aremu, the Director General of Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies has urged the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to conclusively implement the 2023 October, joint 15- point agreement.

Aremu made the call in a statement, on Monday, made available to newsmen ahead of the proposed cost of living protest, organized by labour.

He appealed to both parties to rather jointly cooperate rather than bickering on “avoidable and preventable” protests over the rising cost of living.

The director general said the best response to the current economic crisis was an “urgent and conclusive implementation” of the 15-point agreement.

He explained that this dealt with wage improvement, bus provisions for mass affordable transportation and revival of local petroleum refinery among other measures.

Aremu observed that while the organized labour must necessarily organize and convey the feelings of Nigerians at times of high inflation, sustainable solution however, should be on improved pay for workers.

According to him, this includes mass decent employment for the jobless and revival of industrial production as contained in 15 point Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) after the threat of strike following the controversial removal of fuel subsidy in 2023.

He commended both the Federal Government and the organized labour for having the far reaching understanding through dialogue and advised that it was time for conclusive implementation rather than protest.

The Director General commended the Federal Government on the substantial implementation of the agreement with respect to the payment of the agreed N35,000 wage award for Federal employees.

He also commended the inauguration of the 2024 tripartite committee to review the minimum wage inaugurated with the commencement of negotiations. (NAN)

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal