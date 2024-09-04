Protest: Judge refers Omoyele, 11 others’ case to Chief Judge for reassignment

Justice Sylvanus Oriji of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court in Abuja, on Wednesday referred the case filed against Omoyele Sowere

By Edith Nwapi

Justice Sylvanus Oriji of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court in Abuja, on Wednesday referred the case filed against Omoyele Sowere and 11 others’ to the FCT Chief Judge for reassignment.

The judge had earlier given an order restricting the hunger protest to MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja.

The judge referred the case for reassignment after the FCT minister ‘s counsel, George Ibrahim asked for adjournment to study the four processes served them by Inniebie Effiong, counsel for the 1st to 4th defendants.

Oriji, who is the vacation judge, held that his assignment ends on Sept. 13.

He held that the order he gave ended on Aug. 10.

The judge added that the extension of the order was given to enable the defendants to be present in court.

In his ruling on July 31, Justice Oriji, recognised the rights of the protesters to embark on the protest, however, restricted them to the Stadium in view of the genuine fears expressed by the minister.

“In the light of the above, the court considers it appropriate and expedient to grant an order under the omnibus or general prayer to ensure that the rights of the protesters are guaranteed .”

He added and that the protest does not negatively or adversely affect the rights of other citizens to move about and to ensure that properties and other public facilities are not destroyed.

He therefore, ordered the 1st to 5th respondents to “use the Moshood Abiola Stadium” only for the protest.

The court in addition ordered the service of processes in the suit as well as the confinement order on the respondents by placing same on the newspapers.

Defendants in the suit are Sowore, Damilare Adenola, Adama Ukpabi, Tosin Harsogba, persons unknown, Inspector General IG of Police, Commissioner of Police.

Others are Director General of the State Security Service, Director General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air staff, Chief of Naval Staff as 1st to 12th respondents.

The plaintiff in the matter is the FCT minister.

At the resumed hearing, the 2nd defendant was in court and Tuesday the 1st to 4th defendants were represented by their counsel, Inniebie Effiong.

Adama Musa represented the 7th defendant.(NAN)