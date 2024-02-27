Protest: Hardship will end soon, Makinde pleads with Nigerians

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has pleaded with Nigerians to endure the current hardship, saying it will end soon.

Makinde made the plea while addressing Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leaders and other protesters at the Total Garden Roundabout, in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the labour leaders and youths began a two-day peaceful protest declared by the NLC over hardship faced by Nigerians

The leadership of the NLC initially restricted the governor from addressing the protesters, alleging that he was among the nation’s leaders causing the hardship.

Makinde urged the labour leaders to make their demands to his government, stating areas they would want government to assist in ameliorating the hardship faced by the masses.

He said that his administration had been living up to its expectations as regards the welfare of its workforce.

“The government has started paying N25, 000 and N15, 000 wage awards to all state civil servants and pensioners respectively since October,” he said.

The governor assured the people that his government remained committed to implementing programmes, which would further cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

He appealed to the NLC to let the protest remain peaceful.

In ogun, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ogun Chapter joined their counterparts across the country to protest against the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

The protesters converged at the NLC Secretariat, Leme, Abeokuta, and moved through NNPC junction, MKO stadium to Kuto Roundabout.

They carried placards with the inscriptions, “Let the poor breathe”, “End hunger and poverty”, “Reject IMF/World Bank Policies”, “Stop importation of petrol”, and fix refineries now”, among others.

Speaking with newsmen, Mr Hammed Ademola-Benco, Ogun NLC Chairman, said the protest was hinged on getting good deals for Nigerians and never to confront the government.

Ademola-Benco said that the current economic hardship in the country had really affected the psychology of the people.

“The protest is about getting good deals for the people of the country.

“The truth is that people are suffering; many Nigerians are hungry, the prices of food have reached the rooftop.

“The wage award that they promised is still not being paid by many states.

“We are only calling on the government to be responsible, and attend to our demands which is about making lives more rewarding and enjoyable for the people,” he said.

The NLC chairman described the industrial action as successful, as leadership of the 40 affiliates of the union in the state were on ground to participate in the protest.

Also speaking, the National Vice President, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Yinka Folarin, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to live up to expectations.

NAN reports that the Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on ground to maintain law and order. (NAN)

By David Adeoye/ Abiodun Lawal