Protest: Ganduje tasks CSOs on peace building

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has tasked Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to promote understanding and harmonious coexistence for peace and stability to reign in the state.

Ganduje made the call in a statement by Abba Anwar, his Chief Press Secretary on Friday in Kano.

The governor was quoted as giving the charge at a meeting with CSOs on Thursday night at the Government House, Kano.

Ganduje said that while genuine demands were ingredients of democracy, destruction was not a right step in democratic settings.