Protest erupts at APC stakeholders meeting in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Ojokoro LCDA, Lagos State, ended in chaos on Monday over alleged imposition of a chairmanship candidate.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting began peacefully at 7, Ijaoye Street, at 4:00 p.m. before aggrieved members stormed the venue in protest.

Protesters chanted “Ole!” (thief), “We can’t take it”, and accused Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, of imposing a candidate from Agege on Ojokoro residents.

Other chants included ‘Who knows Sanusi?’, ‘Obasa can’t control us from Agege’, and ‘We won’t allow a stranger rule us here’.

Speaking after the disruption, one of the protesters, Mr Olusegun Akinoso-Olawaye said the meeting aimed to ratify an imposed candidate with no ties to the council.

He stressed that a chairmanship aspirant must reside in Ojokoro, have worked for the party and actively participated in council politics.

He warned that imposing an outsider with no electoral history in Ojokoro would have negative consequences.

“We are here to reject imposition. All aspirants deserve a fair contest to prove their political relevance,” Akinoso-Olawaye said.

He noted there are at least 18 aspirants for the chairmanship, all of whom had supporters present at the protest.

Mrs Bola Ojetayo, another protest leader, lamented that party leaders often prioritise personal interests over the will of the people.

She said the protest aimed to prevent installation of an unfamiliar figure as the next council chairman.

“We must not sell our seat to outsiders. A stranger cannot come and lead us in our own home.

“Leaders can’t sit elsewhere and decide for us. Someone in Agege shouldn’t determine Ojokoro’s leadership,” Ojetayo said.

In response, Mr James Owolabi, a former House of Representatives member.and APC stalwart in Ojokoro, urged protesters to remain peaceful and avoid violence.

Owolabi, who represented Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency, acknowledged the concerns and affirmed their right to protest within the party.

“You have a voice in the party. Express yourselves peacefully without violence,” Owolabi advised.

Other APC leaders present included Mr Jelili Oseni, council chairman, and Ipoola Omisore, a former Lagos Assembly member.

Also in attendance were Alh. Amosu Aminu, Chief Oriyomi Olaogun, and Mr Akindele Aremu, among others.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has scheduled the local government elections for July 12. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)