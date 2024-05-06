Protest against Matawalle sheer envy, vendetta – APC

The Zamfara chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed a recent protest against Minister of State for Defence, Mr Bello Matawalle as the handiwork of political rivals rattled by his rising political profile.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the state APC spokesman, Yusuf Idris, said those orchestrating the campaign of calumny against Matawalle were driven by envy and vendetta.

He said that organising “rented crowd and miscreants” would only end in embarrassment to those sponsoring the protests, meant to push the EFCC to investigate the former Zamfara governor.

“Unfortunately, the issue being raised is an overflogged one. In fact, if the claims were true, the EFCC would have since made the details available to the public,” he added.

According to him, the protesters and their sponsors are ignorant of national laws, constitutional and judicial process in the operations of anti graft agencies against suspects.

He appreciated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for telling the protesters that the commission “is not driven by personal vendetta, political differences and tribal sentiments, but focused on upholding the rule of law and combating financial crimes without fear or favour”.

Idris said that the aim of those sponsoring the protests was to distract Matawalle from carrying out his assigned national responsibility for the progress and development of the nation.

“At the party level, we know these people and we know their antics and political strength (if they have any) and we want to assure them that their envy against Matawalle will lead them nowhere.

“The Minister who is the APC leader in Zamfara, has since moved on with his life and has always shown readiness to work with anyone for the progress of Zamfara and Nigeria.

“The party leadership at all levels is with him, and ready to defend the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu at all levels,” the state APC Publicity Secretary added.

He said that the APC in Zamfara implored the minister to continue with the efforts to achieve peace and security throughout Nigeria, to enable citizens go about their legitimate businesses without fear.

“He should not be distracted by the anti-progressive elements who don’t mean well for Zamfara and Nigeria,” Idris added. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje