Protection of Vulnerable Groups: FG urges NGOs, CSO to build partnership to achieve result

October 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has charged Civil Societies and Non – Governmental Òrganisations to build strong partnership and capacity to achieve their desired results in the protection the rights the vulnerable groups in the society.

The Minister Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq made this known during a one- day forum titled “Strengthening Civil Societies / Non- Governmental Organisations in the COVID-19 PANDEMIC”.

Represented by the Acting Director for Social Development Mansur Kulliya, the Minister said,”Issues concerning COVID-19 Pandemic cuts across the globe and are reflected in all socio-economic pursuit hence the need for strong partnerships and capacity building to achieve desired result in the protection the Rights the vulnerable groups in the Society.

“It is in realization the above, that the FMHADMSD is strengthening alliance and Networks among NGOs and CSOs at all levels Government.”

She noted that NGOs has been playing vital role from the beginning COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the area building Community resilience, supporting vulnerable Communities through food park distributions, supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), among others.

According to her, it is also a well-known fact that NGOs/CSOs have been playing a vital role in poverty eradication through collaboration and partnership various MDAs and other development partners.

“The Ministry, in line with our mandate has developed various programmes aimed at socio- economic well-being the vulnerable groups in Nigeria. According to Mr. President’s directive on National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) which aimed at achieving macro-economic stability.

“It may interest you to know that the Ministry has been implementing many programmes on N-SIP which are also replicated at the National level. These programmes includes: National Home -Grown School feeding programme (NHGSFP) whose objective is to improve the enrolment primary School Children and to stimulate local agricultural production and boost the Farmer income”.

“Therefore, there is need to ensure that these programmes, really touch the lives people, particularly those at the grass-roots and Community levels. It is a common knowledge that Non-Governmental organizations when properly organized and coordinated are catalyst for contributing towards the achievement the Ministry’s mandate.

“It is in recognition the vital roles played by NGOs that the Ministry attached much importance on the need to build /strengthening their capacities for effective service delivery”.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Nwodo reiterated the need for participants to collaborate despite the challenges hijackers programme initiatives.

She recommended that NGO’s should be sincere in their commitment to providing assistance to vulnerable members the community.

She advised aspiring Non Governmental Organisations to look for consultants for training and writing proposals.

The second presenter Dr. Mai jama’a recommended that NGO’S, Community Based Organisations (CBOs) should work with people at the grassroots.

He recommended an organised reporting format for NGO’s at the grassroots, addeding that they should be coordinated by an umbrella NGO at the National level via focal NGO, down the line.

