Protection of humanitarian aid workers our priority, says Farouq

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment towards the protection of humanitarian aid workers in the country.

Farouq gave the assurance during the virtual joint press briefing on the World Humanitarian Day and 1st anniversary of the Ministry.

According to her, the commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day (WHD) held on the 19th of August, annually is focused on increasing public awareness about humanitarian services worldwide.





“In Nigeria this day provides an opportunity for sober reflection on the humanitarian challenges in the country and also to acknowledge and celebrate those who put themselves at risk or may have lost their lives in services to humanity.

“The uniqueness of this year’s World Humanitarian Day (WHD) is reflected in the global theme “#RealLifeHeroes”, and in Nigeria it coincides with the activities marking the first anniversary of the creation of the Ministry,” she stated.





She encouraged Nigerians to use the occasion to remember the “Real-life heroes”, that have lost their lives service to humanity.

“Our prayer is with their families and loved ones.







“I assure the Humanitarian community that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, will continue to do everything possible to see that the protection of Humanitarian aids workers is of paramount priority, therefore we will do everything possible to protect their lives and rights as enshrined in the Humanitarian laws,” she stated.

The Minister who commended the visionary leadership of President Buhari for the creation of the Ministry said that this has placed Nigeria in an advantageous position to tackle the challenges and vulnerabilities that emerged due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

She added that the pandemic created humanitarian needs and tested the capacity of Nigeria and indeed, the entire world, to respond to disasters.







The Minister disclosed that the Ministry will officially be a year old on Thursday 21st August, 2020, adding that the past months have been eventful, interesting and challenging.

“Despite the often demanding situations, the Ministry and its agencies have provided humanitarian interventions and proactively developed structures to prevent and mitigate disaster while building socio-economic resilience through the evolution of inclusive social safety net programmes.

“A special commendation goes to our partners in the humanitarian sector, UNOCHA, World Bank, World Food Programme, UNICEF, DFID, USAID, ECOWAS and the EU, as well as my colleagues in the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, all health sectors and many other local and international partners who continue to provide humanitarian assistance at great personal cost,” she stated.





The Representative of the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator and Head of UNOCHA, Trond Jensen, congratulated the Minister on its 1st anniversary, declaring that the establishment of the Ministry was very bold, strategic and forward looking.

Jenson noted that the functions of the Ministry brings together all strands of humanitarian and social activities, and that this is a great opportunity for the humanitarian workspace.

He expressed his gratitude to the Minister and the staff of the Ministry for the good working relationship and support which the humanitarian community enjoys.

Jenson disclosed that due to the disregard of Humanitarian laws about 725 aid workers have been killed globally which many of this aid workers are from Nigeria.

He stressed that the renewed ethics must be made to protect civilians as well as aid workers who have chosen to put the wellbeing of others ahead of their own despite the life threatening challenges they encounter at the cause of their service to humanity.





Other dignitaries present at the press briefing were the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Grema Ali Alhaji, the representative of and the ECOWAS Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Alozie Ameachi, and the UNHCR Resident Representative, Mrs Chansa Kapaya,

Also present at the briefing were Head of mission of the IOM, Franz Celestian, the Federal Commissioner for NCFRMI, Sen. Bashir Mohammed, Director General of NEMA, AVM MA Muhammed (Rtd.), the Director General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah Dali, the Managing Director of NEDC, Alhaji Mohammed G. Alhaji and Representative of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs,