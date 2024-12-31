Protect national assets, power infrastructure, Adelabu urges Nigerians in new year message

The Minister of Power, Mr Addebayo Adelabu has urged Nigerians to show patriotism in their attitudes, and dispositions, particularly towards critical national assets.

By Constance Athekame



The Minister of Power, Mr Addebayo Adelabu has urged Nigerians to show patriotism in their attitudes, and dispositions, particularly towards critical national assets.





Adelabu made the call in his New Year message via a statement by Mr Bolaji Tunji, his Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations.

He expressed deep concern over the constant attacks and vandalism of power infrastructure .

He attributed the constant attack which he said had adversely affected the gains of incremental supply of electricity to households and businesses, to lack of patriotism by those responsible.

According to him, the major hindrance to achieving a breakthrough in the nation’s electricity supply in the past year was the handiwork of unpatriotic Nigerians who appeared as vandals and bandits.

“As we are ushered into the new year by the grace of the God, this is to reiterate the commitment of the ministry and all its agencies.

“We are committed to the pragmatic and resolute promise of Mr President, to make electricity supply to all Nigerians a reality.

”President Bola Tinubu has repeatedly said that access to electricity is the right of all Nigerians and we have keyed into that promise, ” he said.

Adelabu said that the ministry of power would ensure that all Nigerians were availed of this fundamental human right.

”I want to call on all of us to own the power infrastructure in our different communities across the country.

“In doing this, we can secure and safeguard them,” he said .

He said that the Federal Government made a commitment towards ensuring regular electricity supply to businesses and households in the country.

He said that all the agencies of the ministry wrere committed to achieving this.

The minister said that power transmission lines were subjected to constant and sustained attacks.

”Though efforts are being made to protect these assets, we plead with all Nigerians to see these infrastructure as theirs and protect them.

“Let us all be patriotic and appreciate the administration’s desire to provide these assets, especially our transmissions and distribution lines.Without electricity supply, there is absolutely nothing we can do.

”Our industries cannot work. Our educational and health institutions will not function. I, therefore, plead with our host communities to also own the power infrastructure, by providing protection for them .

”In this way, we are playing our roles, as patriotic citizens of Nigeria,” he said.

“As we enter the new year, we are coming with renewed vigour to ensure that Nigerians enjoy uninterrupted electricity supply, either through grid or non-grid supply,”he said.

Adelabu also reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to ensure that the country’ tertiary educational and health institutions benefit from the on going reforms in the power sector.

“We wish all Nigerians a blessed, glorious and a prosperous New Year,” he said. (NAN)

