The Federal Government has urged youths of Ikot Akwa Umo Edem community in Cross River to intensify efforts in ensuring protection of government infrastructure in their community. Mr Ernest Umakhine, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said this on Friday during the inspection of the completed four kilometre asphalt road with solar streetlights in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects are part of the Federal Government’s COVID-19 intervention to assist states boost agricultural production. Umakhine expressed satisfaction with the level of job carried out by the contractors that handled the road projects in various local government areas.

Umakhine, who was represented by Mr Michael Brooks, South-South Zonal Coordinator of the ministry, said that the project was aimed at boosting food production in the nation since Ikot Akwa Umo Edem was a well known agricultural community.

“This community is blessed because a lot of other communities are applying for support but the kind of assistance given to this community is huge. “I urge the youth heads and various groups here present to appeal to the young ones to protect these projects because no meaningful development takes place in an atmosphere of acrimony,’’ he said.

In her remarks, Madam Eme Effiong, Village Head of Ikot Akwa Umo Edem Community, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for the infrastructural development in her community.

Effiong, however, appealed that the ministry should order the contractor of the abandoned three kilometers surface dressed road in the community to return to site and complete the outstanding work. A member of the community, Malachy Umor, in an interview with NAN commended the Federal Government for sighting the projects in the community.

He said it would go a long way to ease transportation, agricultural activities and enhance security. Umor assured government that the community had mapped out strategies to safeguard the infrastructure in the community and prevent any form of vandalism. He assured them that the Federal Government would always support their initiatives to boost food production and ensure food security in the country.

NAN reports that as part of the tour, the ministry also visited some commercial agricultural companies in the community, among them being Taissen Shalom Holdings and Gbagolo Integrated Farms Ltd. (NAN)