Proprietor urges collaborative efforts for quality education

Mr David Abuluya, the Proprietor of Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, has called on Nigerians to join hands with government to improve country’s standard of education.

Abuluya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his office in Akwanga, Akwanga Local Government Area, that no society would achieve meaningful progress and development without sound education.

He added that sound education is key to development, hence the establishment of Nacabs polytechnic to complement government efforts in improving the standard of education.

“The establishment of the school, apart from contributing positively to educational advancement, it also created jobs for unemployed individuals thereby improving on their standard of living and that of their family members.

“We will continue to maintain standard of education in this institution as we have qualified academic and non-academic members of staff.

“Our departments, laboratories and workshops have been equipped with modern facilities

“We have purchased and installed new 55 desktop computers in our ICT department and we have also installed a diesel generator to boost learning and teaching.

“As computer can improve the students learning and basic skills; it also increases retention of the students.

“Computers have created a very effective information system to help streamline the management of an organisation.

“This makes it a much needed tool for every business, banking, government, entertainment, daily life, industry, education and administration.

“In this modern time, ICT is very necessary for all students and other Nigerians to embrace,” he said.

Abuluya assured the staff and students of the institution of his continued determination to better their standard of living.

The proprietor however advised the students to adhere strictly to the school rules and regulations, warning that anyone caught in violating the school rules and regulations will be sanctioned. (NAN)

